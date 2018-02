PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a shooting in Port Richey Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred at 6349 Ridgecrest Drive at around 6 p.m.

The victim has been taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputies are searching for a suspect in a black Mazda with no rims.

No further information was immediately released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: