Pasco Co. assistant principal arrested on federal charges following Homeland Security probe

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An assistant principal in Pasco County is in jail facing federal charges following a Homeland Security investigation.

Kyle Ritsema, 35, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He is the assistant principal at Cypress Creek Middle High School.

Ritsema, who lives in Land O’ Lakes, is charged with federal rules violation and is being held without bond at the Hillsborough County Jail.

He was arrested by the US Marshal’s Office.

He is still listed as an administrator on the school’s website. However, Pasco County School officials say Ritsema has been placed on administrative leave. Administrators say he was not arrested at his school and the arrest is not related to school.

WFLA News Channel 8 has reached out to the US Marshal’s Office about the arrest of Ritsema. We have not heard back yet.

WFLA has checked arrest records and it appears that he has a clean criminal history other than the federal charges.

Ritsema is scheduled for a first appearance in court this morning. We will be there for that and will continue to bring you more information as it comes in.

Cypress Creek Middle High School is located at 8701 Old Pasco Rd. in Wesley Chapel.

