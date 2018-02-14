OneBlood in need of O negative donors following high school shooting in south Florida

By Published: Updated:
A One Blood donation location in Sarasota the day after the massacre in Orlando.

ORLANDO (WFLA) – OneBlood, the local blood center in Florida, immediately responded to the mass shooting that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County on Wednesday.

OneBlood rushed additional blood to Broward Health North Hospital and Broward Health Medical Center.

While the immediate blood needs have been met, there is now a need to replenish the areas with type O negative blood supply.

O negative is the universal blood type and used to treat trauma patients.

OneBlood is asking eligible O negative donors to visit a donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive and donate.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made online.

Generally healthy people age 16 and older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s