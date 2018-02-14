OneBlood in need of O negative donors following high school shooting in south Florida

ORLANDO (WFLA) – OneBlood, the local blood center in Florida, immediately responded to the mass shooting that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County on Wednesday.

OneBlood rushed additional blood to Broward Health North Hospital and Broward Health Medical Center.

While the immediate blood needs have been met, there is now a need to replenish the areas with type O negative blood supply.

O negative is the universal blood type and used to treat trauma patients.

OneBlood is asking eligible O negative donors to visit a donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive and donate.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made online.

Generally healthy people age 16 and older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood.

