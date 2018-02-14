Olympic preview: Can Sven Kramer finally win the 10,000m?

The 10,000m in Pyeongchang will feature the defending Olympic gold medalist (Jorrit Bergsma), the reigning world champion (Sven Kramer), and current world record holder (Ted-Jan Bloemen).

Bergsma and Kramer have had an intriguing rivalry over the last several seasons. But Bergsma has struggled this season, missing the World Cup podium and a spot in the 5000m at the Games.

An event dominated by Dutch skaters in a Sochi sweep, the men’s 10,000m is certain to have a different outcome in 2018, as the ISU now only allows each country to enter two skaters in the event.

How to watch

Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6:00 a.m. ET

Medal favorites



Sven Kramer, the Netherlands: Kramer has won the 10,000m at the last two worlds. Kramer’s struggles with the 10,000m at the Olympics have been well-documented: eight years ago, in gold medal position, he made an illegal lane change at the advice of his coach, and was subsequently disqualified. In Sochi, he was beaten by Bergsma for gold. Kramer has stated that his desire to win gold in the 10,000m is one of the reasons he hasn’t ended his storied career.

Ted-Jan Bloemen, Canada: Bloemen has been among the top distance skaters this season. The Dutch-born Canadian placed fourth in the 10,000m at the 2017 World Championships and earned a silver at the 2016 worlds.

Jorrit Bergsma, the Netherlands: Bergsma won two silver medals at the 2017 World Championships in the 5000m and 10,000m, finishing second to Kramer in both races, and helped the Netherlands to gold in the team pursuit. Bergsma won the 10,000m title at the 2015 World Championships and finished second in the 5000m.

Patrick Beckert, Germany: Beckert could be a dark horse in the 10,000m. Beckert won a world bronze medal in this event in 2015 and 2017. In Sochi, he finished sixth in the 10,000m. After the Sochi Games he moved to train with a professional team in the Netherlands, then moved back to Germany to train with a private coach.

No U.S. men qualified for this event.

2014 Sochi Games medalists

Gold: Jorrit Bergsma (NED)

Silver: Sven Kramer (NED)

Bronze: Bob de Jong (NED)

2017 World Championships medalists

Gold: Sven Kramer (NED)

Silver: Jorrit Bergsma (NED)

Bronze: Patrick Beckert (GER)