Officials look for missing 4-year-old girl in South Carolina

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Officials are looking for a 4-year-old girl who disappeared in South Carolina.
Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis told local media that officers are looking for Heidi Todd. She was reported missing on Johns Island shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers, firefighters, the Charleston County Rescue Squad and the U.S. Coast Guard searched through the night without success.
Crews searched a pond near her Johns Island home Wednesday morning.
The State Law Enforcement Division has asked law enforcement agencies across the state to look for the girl. Authorities have not issued an Amber Alert because of a lack of information on a possible suspect.
She was last seen wearing pink pants and a blue shirt.
