Multiple gunshots heard in video when active shooter opened fire in south Florida high school

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Snapchat videos taken from a south Florida high school where multiple people were killed in an active shooter situation were obtained by NBC.

In one of the videos, which is played on a loop in the clip, at least five shots are heard.

The second video shows kids crouching in a classroom. Twelve gunshots can be heard ringing out.

A number of fatalities were confirmed after an active shooter opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, Sen. Bill Nelson said.

There are a total of 14 victims so far, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. The extent of the injuries are unknown.

