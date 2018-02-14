Multiple gunshots heard in video when active shooter opened fire in south Florida high school

By Published: Updated:

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Snapchat videos taken from a south Florida high school where multiple people were killed in an active shooter situation were obtained by NBC.

In one of the videos, which is played on a loop in the clip, at least five shots are heard.

The second video shows kids crouching in a classroom. Twelve gunshots can be heard ringing out.

A number of fatalities were confirmed after an active shooter opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, Sen. Bill Nelson said.

There are a total of 14 victims so far, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. The extent of the injuries are unknown.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s