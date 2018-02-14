Man shot in car drives to Tampa Steak n Shake to get help

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are trying to figure out who shot a man in his car.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Steak n Shake restaurant at 15th Street and Fowler Avenue around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

They found a car that had a bullet hole in the back of it and a man inside who had been shot in the arm. The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

He told deputies he was shot on 127th Avenue, however when deputies arrived they could not find the person who shot the man.

The shooting remains under investigation.

