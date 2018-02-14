Immigrants warned about Florida travel as arrests soar

By Published:
AP photo

MIAMI (AP) – More than a dozen advocacy groups have issued a warning about traveling in Florida saying immigration arrests there have soared more rapidly in the past year than in any other area of the country.

Leaders from immigrant rights and nonprofit organizations said Wednesday that new cooperation between Immigration and Customs Enforcement and 17 Florida sheriffs is also spreading fear in the state.

The travel advisory issued by 15 groups warns immigrants from other states to reconsider Florida trips or to be ready to encounter immigration agents at airports, sea ports and bus stations.

Two recent Border Patrol arrests of passengers on Greyhound buses sparked anger and led lawmakers to demand a review of searches and seizures in the 100-mile (160-kilometer) zone near borders and coasts.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s