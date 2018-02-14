Gr8 Inspirations: St. Pete doctor helps opioid-addicted babies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Babies who are born addicted get a rough start at life. Opioid addicted babies are filling up neonatal units across the nation and right here in the Tampa Bay area.

“Every 30 minutes in the United States, there is a baby born exposed to opioids. So it’s a big problem,” said Prabhu Parimi, M.D. at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

At Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. Dr Parimi makes the rounds, but after hours he volunteers his time in the community educating people about the high number of babies who are born suffering because of opioid addiction.

“I began to recognize that more work needs to be done outside of a hospital setting. It is really important that we need to engage in community to educate and put all the strategies in place to help improve the health of the woman before during pregnancy,” said Dr. Parimi.

Dr. Parimi wants women to know they can lean on their health care professionals for help.

“We need to invest in the woman and if they get pregnant we need to invest all the necessary resources to take care of them,” he said.

There are several meet ups happening in the state of Florida to educate people about this problem. If you would like to help in the movement, there is a luncheon schedule in Tampa next week. Learn more here.

