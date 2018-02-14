French Fry Festival

Maggie Loflin Owner and Chef from Maggie on The Move and President of the Gulf to Bay Food Truck Association, is here with info on the 2nd annual St. Pete Fry Festival. Located at North Straub Park.

400 Bayshore Dr NE
Saint Petersburg, 33701
United States

6pm-11pm

Admission is free.

GOURMET FOOD TRUCK LINEUP:
ENTREE:
Xochimex Cantina Grill – Food Truck
I WANNA WOK
Boom Boom Box
Shanghai Fresh
Casablanca Fusion
Kebablicious
Anju Korean Gastrotruck
St.Pete Pizza Food Truck
Smokin Bowls
Vanchetta Food Truck
Ikigai Sushi Bowls and Wraps
Impasto Tampa
Just Smokin BBQ
Surf and Turf Truck FL
The Cheesesteak Truck
Maggie on the Move
Flip’n Tasty Filipino Food Truck
Empamamas
The Bacon Boss Food Truck
Mr. C’s Grilled Cheese
What Up Dog
Mericafoodtruck
The Twisted Indian
Big D’s Grub Wagon

DESSERTS:

The Cake Girl, LLC
Skoops Italian Ice
Softee the King
Craving Donuts
The Pineapple Shack
Churroland Sweets

**All of our trucks will serve up Special French Fry Inspired dishes as well as offering their normal cuisine**

LIVE BAND: Glass Half Full

STREET PERFORMERS:
Magician
Fire Dancer
Juggler
Stix- the Bubble Guy
… and more

