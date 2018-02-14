French Fry Festival

Maggie Loflin Owner and Chef from Maggie on The Move and President of the Gulf to Bay Food Truck Association, is here with info on the 2nd annual St. Pete Fry Festival. Located at North Straub Park.

400 Bayshore Dr NE

Saint Petersburg, 33701

United States

6pm-11pm

Admission is free.

GOURMET FOOD TRUCK LINEUP:

ENTREE:

Xochimex Cantina Grill – Food Truck

I WANNA WOK

Boom Boom Box

Shanghai Fresh

Casablanca Fusion

Kebablicious

Anju Korean Gastrotruck

St.Pete Pizza Food Truck

Smokin Bowls

Vanchetta Food Truck

Ikigai Sushi Bowls and Wraps

Impasto Tampa

Just Smokin BBQ

Surf and Turf Truck FL

The Cheesesteak Truck

Maggie on the Move

Flip’n Tasty Filipino Food Truck

Empamamas

The Bacon Boss Food Truck

Mr. C’s Grilled Cheese

What Up Dog

Mericafoodtruck

The Twisted Indian

Big D’s Grub Wagon

DESSERTS:

The Cake Girl, LLC

Skoops Italian Ice

Softee the King

Craving Donuts

The Pineapple Shack

Churroland Sweets

**All of our trucks will serve up Special French Fry Inspired dishes as well as offering their normal cuisine**

LIVE BAND: Glass Half Full

STREET PERFORMERS:

Magician

Fire Dancer

Juggler

Stix- the Bubble Guy

… and more