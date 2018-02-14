Florida teen dies after being hit by 100-year-old driver

Published:

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teen struck by a 100-year-old driver while walking to her bus stop has died.

The Miami Herald reports that 16-year-old Melani Rivera died Monday, despite two emergency brain surgeries, four days after she was hit.

Davie police say she was outside the crosswalk at 6:30 a.m. when she was struck by the Jeep driven by Rosamond Presau, who wasn’t speeding and wasn’t cited. She has lived in Davie for 50 years and had a clean driving record.

Rivera is the third Western High School student to die after being hit by a car this school year. In November, Alicia Cerrato, 15, and Andrea De Las Salas, 14, were hit by a car while crossing an avenue near the school.

