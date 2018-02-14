Florida House OKs bill asking to skip Daylight Saving Time

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2008, file photo, Electric Time Company employee Dan Lamoore adjusts the color on a 67-inch square LED color-changing clock at the plant in Medfield, Mass. As most U.S. residents prepare to “fall back,” a special Massachusetts commission, examining the possibility of year-round daylight savings time, plans to release its final recommendations. But it’s unlikely the state would shift from the Eastern to the Atlantic Time Zone anytime soon -- if at all. Daylight Savings Time ends Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at 2 a.m. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida could stay brighter longer each fall and winter under a bill passed by the state House.

The House voted 103-11 to approve the bill to ask Congress to let Florida remain in Daylight Saving Time all year, meaning while the rest of the Eastern United States sets their clocks back in the fall, Florida wouldn’t.

Republican Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen said it would help tourism and give families more daylight time together after work. She said, “We are the Sunshine State, so we want to have more Sunshine.”

Congress would need to amend existing federal law to allow the change.

The Senate version of the bill also calls for moving the entire state into the Eastern time zone. Currently, northwest Florida is in the Central time zone.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s