Dutch dominance continues: ter Mors wins 1000m gold

Speed Skating - Winter Olympics Day 5

Jorien ter Mors (NED) wins the gold medal in the 1000m after finishing in an Olympic record time of 1:13.56

Ter Mors was followed by Nao Kodaira and Miho Takahi of Japan.

Ireen Wuest raced in the fourth pair and set the pace for the rest of the field early. In the end, the most decorated Olympic skater ever finished in ninth. It is the first time Wuest has not won a medal in an Olympic event she has competed in since 2010.

Heather Bergsma once again dissapointed. Bergsma was in the final heat of the event and was unable to earn a spot on the podium with a time of 1:15.15.

Brittany Bowe finished in 1:14. 36, placing her in second-place after her race. Unforutnately, as was the case in the 1500m Bowe was moved off the podium late and finished in fourth.

The 1000m was Jerica Tandiman’s (USA) second event of her inaguaral Games. The Utah natived finished in 28th place with a time of 1:18.02.

 

