Daniel O’Donnell performs

One of Ireland’s best loved artists, Daniel O’Donnell has announced that he will be returning to tour the U.S., which includes a stop at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Daniel burst into superstardom in the USA & Canada back in 2002 with his first ever PBS special – The Daniel O’Donnell Show. That began a special relationship between Daniel and PBS and since then, he has recorded a further thirteen specials, with Back Home Again being his fourteenth one in 2016. This fantastic selection of 32 / 37 songs is presented on this 2 CD / 37-track DVD set recorded and filmed in Ireland, on this new US TV Special. The concert also features Daniel’s long-term singing partner Mary Duff.

Daniel’s previous PBS release was Stand beside Me which is a concert celebration of Irish, country, gospel, rock, movie and long-time Daniel O’Donnell favorites. The title Stand Beside Me is not only a popular song among concert goers, but also reflects Daniel’s belief that fans throughout his more than 15 years on PBS have brought him to where he is today, standing beside him making his career a success and he will be forever grateful to them.

The Irish singer made record-breaking chart history earlier this year by becoming the first recording artist in the history of the UK Artist Album Chart to have charted at least one new album every year since 1988, an unprecedented and unbroken 29 year span, surpassing everyone from Michael Jackson, the Rolling Stones, Madonna and Irish strongholds U2. Along with this, Daniel makes regular appearances in the Billboard World Music Chart.

