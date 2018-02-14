Clearwater flasher resists arrest after exposing himself to woman, deputies say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a flasher who exposed himself to a woman in Clearwater resisted arrest when an officer tried to take him into custody.

On Tuesday, an officer responded to the 2400 block of Canadian Way to investigate an alleged flashing incident. The resident, 68-year-old Michael Ray Martin had been accused of exposing himself to a neighbor as he looked through their window.

When the officer arrived at the home and knocked on Martin’s door, he answered the back door of the home, which faces a laundromat, and exposed himself to a woman. It’s unclear if this is the same person who he allegedly flashed before.

When the officer saw what had happened, he tried to place Martin under arrest, but the alleged flasher resisted.

Martin was eventually arrested on charges of exposure of sexual organs and obstructing or resisting officer without violence.

He’s being held at the Pinellas County Jail on a $1,150 bond.

