43 couples get married in Pinellas Clerk of Court’s 12th Annual Valentine’s Day Ceremony

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – What better day and what better way to declare your love than to get married on Valentine’s Day? In Pinellas County, 43 couples did just that, all at once.

Among them are Steve Kohler and Angela Henao. This day means the world to them.

“We had one of our most memorable dates on Valentine’s Day last year,” Koheler said.

Kohler and Henao took part in the Pinellas Clerk of Court’s 12th Annual Valentine’s Day Ceremony at the Florida Botanical Gardens.

Steve knew the day he saw Angela, they would end up here today.

“I fell in love with her almost right from the beginning,” he said.

Annette and Nancy Jimenez got married here on Valentine’s Day four years ago and have come back every year since.

“My wife asked me to renew the vows every year and I told her it’s a great idea. And that’s why we do it every year. We’re blessed to have the opportunity,” said Jimenez.

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller Ken Burke wanted to give the opportunity to as many people as he could.

Wednesday, 37 couples were married and six others renewed their vows.

“It makes all the folks at the Clerk’s office feel good because usually what we deal with are things like traffic citations, people accessing the court for negative reasons. So to do something like this is exciting and something we can give back to the community,” Burke said.

The clerk’s office waived the normal $30 ceremony fee, however everyone still had to pay for the actual marriage license.

One thing is for sure, none of these folks should ever forget their wedding anniversary.

