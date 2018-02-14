2 Florida men accused of harassing gators, panthers

By Published:
Alfredo Lopez de Queralta jail booking photo

MIAMI (AP) – Wildlife investigators have arrested two men who they say posted several videos that showed one of them handling federally protected Florida panther kittens and wrestling and harassing alligators.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrest reports says the incidents occurred in the Big Cypress National Preserve.

The men – 45-year-old Alfredo Lopez de Queralta and 42-year-old Javier Torres – were arrested Tuesday on eight felony counts each of killing, injuring or possessing alligators or eggs without authority and eight misdemeanor counts pertaining to handling or endangering threatened species.

The Miami Herald reports the investigation began when wildlife officers and agents with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and National Parks service watched a February 17, 2017, video posted on YouTube.

Florida panthers are listed as an endangered species. There are about 120-230 adult panthers.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s