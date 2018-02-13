WATCH: Swiss Olympic skier Fabian Bosch becomes king of the internet with escalator stunt

Colleen Seitz, WFLA Digital Director Published:

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WFLA) – Swiss Olympic skier Fabian Bosch was showing off his strength and agility while having fun in South Korea this week.

The freestyle skier was getting in some hang time while riding the escalator in PyeongChang. He walked up to the outside of the escalator and grabbed it with his right hand and kept going up.

The 20-year-old rode the rail to the top before pulling himself back up to the platform.

The man riding the escalator the proper way couldn’t figure out what was going on as he glanced over the side.

“After 20 years I still couldn’t figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?” Bosch posted on Instagram.

His teammate, Jonas Hunziker, shot the video and it is going viral. Some are calling Bosch the “king of the internet.”

Bosch spent the week posting other unusual pictures of himself.

He went skating on a river on Tuesday.

Keep pushin' #NSTG 📷: @elmar.bossard

A post shared by Fabian Bösch (@buhsch) on

On Sunday, he posted a picture of himself saluting in the Olympic Village while on top of the Olympic rings.

“It’s an honor to represent Switzerland at the Olympics!” he posted.

And on Saturday he was showing off his bobsledding skills in a hallway.

He competes with the Switzerland freestyle team on Sunday.

Fabian Boesch of Switzerland competes in the Freestyle Skiing Men’s Ski Slopestyle Qualification during day six of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s