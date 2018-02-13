WATCH: Swiss Olympic skier Fabian Bosch becomes king of the internet with escalator stunt

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WFLA) – Swiss Olympic skier Fabian Bosch was showing off his strength and agility while having fun in South Korea this week.

The freestyle skier was getting in some hang time while riding the escalator in PyeongChang. He walked up to the outside of the escalator and grabbed it with his right hand and kept going up.

The 20-year-old rode the rail to the top before pulling himself back up to the platform.

The man riding the escalator the proper way couldn’t figure out what was going on as he glanced over the side.

“After 20 years I still couldn’t figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?” Bosch posted on Instagram.

His teammate, Jonas Hunziker, shot the video and it is going viral. Some are calling Bosch the “king of the internet.”

Bosch spent the week posting other unusual pictures of himself.

He went skating on a river on Tuesday.

On Sunday, he posted a picture of himself saluting in the Olympic Village while on top of the Olympic rings.

“It’s an honor to represent Switzerland at the Olympics!” he posted.

And on Saturday he was showing off his bobsledding skills in a hallway.

He competes with the Switzerland freestyle team on Sunday.