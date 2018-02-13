VIDEO: St. Pete PD seeks driver of car in area of armed attempted abduction

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police have released surveillance video and want to speak to the driver of a car that was in the area when a man armed with a gun tried to abduct a woman last week.

The video shows an orange Hyundai Veloster circling about the same time as last Wednesday’s attempted abduction of a jogger on Coffee Pot Boulevard N.E.

This video was recorded at 5th Ave. NE and Beach Drive.

The attempted abduction happened at 5:50 a.m Wednesday Feb. 7.

A 23-year old woman was jogging south on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of Coffee Pot Boulevard when a man in car approached her.

After asking for directions, he pulled out a handgun and told her to get in the car.

The victim was able to run away and was not harmed.

Police have a limited description of the suspect: a black man with dreadlocks wearing a black t-shirt. Anyone with information, should call police at (727) 893-7780 and mention report #2018-005625.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-