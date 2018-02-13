Truck spills gooey mess of tar, sealant onto US 301

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A construction truck spilled a gooey mess of tar and sealant onto U.S. Highway 301 Tuesday morning after a crash with a car.

The spill closed a stretch of U.S. 301 for about four hours while crews worked to clean it.

The crash happened at 1:10 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol investigators say the truck northbound in the left turn lane at the intersection of U.S. 301 and State Route 618. The truck failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and was hit by a Honda. The impact of the crash caused the truck to roll over and spill its load.

The driver of the truck was given a ticket for failure to yield.

