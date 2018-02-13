Stina Nilsson spoils Team USA’s bid for 1st cross-country medal

Stina Nilsson

Jessie Diggins battled her way into position Tuesday to become the first American woman to win a cross-country medal, but her luck ran out in the women’s individual sprint finals.

Stina Nilsson of Sweden cruised in the finals to capture the women’s individual sprint gold medal at the Alpensia Cross-Country Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Nilsson finished about three minutes quicker than the field of six. She crossed the finish line in 3 minutes, 0.3 seconds for her first Olympic gold medal.

Maiken Caspersen Falla (3:06:87) took home the silver medal, while Russian skier Yulia Belorukova (3:07:21) got the bronze.

Diggins finished in last place in the finals. 

Cross-country skiing picks back up Thursday with the men’s 15km individual after an off day Wednesday.

