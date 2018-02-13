Resource officer used Taser, pepper spray on students at Orlando middle school

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Five students were treated by Orlando firefighters Tuesday after a school resource officer used pepper spray and a Taser while breaking up a fight at Glenridge Middle School.

Orlando police said the resource officer at the school on Upper Park Road was called around 9:20 a.m. to break up a fistfight between two students.

Police said the officer ordered the students to break it up, but they refused.

The officer used his chemical spray on the students, but that was ineffective, officials said. When the spray had no effect on the students, the officer deployed his Taser, police said.

Police said two students were arrested and five students, including the two that were arrested, were treated at the school by firefighters.

Further details were not immediately available.