Resource officer used Taser, pepper spray on students at Orlando middle school

WESH Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Five students were treated by Orlando firefighters Tuesday after a school resource officer used pepper spray and a Taser while breaking up a fight at Glenridge Middle School.

Orlando police said the resource officer at the school on Upper Park Road was called around 9:20 a.m. to break up a fistfight between two students.

Police said the officer ordered the students to break it up, but they refused.

The officer used his chemical spray on the students, but that was ineffective, officials said. When the spray had no effect on the students, the officer deployed his Taser, police said.

Police said two students were arrested and five students, including the two that were arrested, were treated at the school by firefighters.

Further details were not immediately available.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s