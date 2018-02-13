President Trump to visit Orlando Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — President Donald Trump will be in Orlando Friday.

The president could speak about infrastructure, but there’s been no official announcement regarding where a speech will take place.

A visit from Air Force One could mean a disruption for thousands of people across Central Florida.

Orlando area airports are eager to know how the trip will affect flights. Trump is expected to land at Orlando International Airport, but the flight restrictions that follow him have some people at nearby airports preparing.

Trump is no stranger to Central Florida. During his 2016 campaign, he held rallies at the University of Central Florida, the Central Florida Fairgrounds and Kissimmee.

He even returned after his election to hold a campaign rally for re-election in February of last year. Each time he visits, it has an impact on local businesses.

“The main loss of revenue would be related to fuel coming and going at that time,” said Joel Thomas, President of Stratos Jet Charters. “There’s two rings, essentially, that control the access to that area, a 30-mile ring and a ten-mile ring. Any planes that come and go within the ten-mile ring have to go to a gateway airport.”

Thomas said this Friday, if the restriction includes executive, where his business operates, he might have to look for another place to take off and land.

It could be Sanford, or as far away as Atlanta.

“We have a flight on Challenger 604 and they’re actually going to fly into Sanford and that’s actually right outside the ten-mile ring,” Thomas said.

Sanford International Airport officials said they don’t expect delays and cancellations, but it all depends on the flight path announced later this week.

