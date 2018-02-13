Port Richey woman charged with kidnapping, accused of taking neighbor’s 18-month-old

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County woman is facing a kidnapping charge after deputies say she took her neighbor’s infant son and refused to give him back.

Pasco deputies were called to a home on Leeds Road in Port Richey just after 4 p.m. Monday and met with the little boy’s mother, who told them her son was abducted by her neighbor.

According to an arrest report, 53-year-old Ann Orr picked up the 18-month-old boy from his front yard and then took him back to her home, refusing to listen to his mother’s pleas to give him back.

Deputies responding to the scene say Orr refused to open her locked door and refused to give the child to deputies.

Orr told deputies she was keeping the child in her home because she felt his mother was unfit, according to the arrest report.

After about ten minutes of refusing to let the child go, deputies were finally able to get Orr to give them the boy.

According to the affidavit, Orr then began resisting the deputies who tried to arrest her by pulling her arms away from them. Deputies say they had to take her to the ground before she was handcuffed.

Orr is facing charges for kidnapping and resisting arrest.

According to the Pasco County Jail website, Orr was previously arrested in 2016 for battery on a law enforcement officer.