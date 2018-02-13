Pasco County Sheriff’s Office searching for man involved in 3 armed robberies

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they have confirmed is involve din three armed robberies.

The sheriff’s office says the man was involved in robberies at the following businesses:

  • Citgo Gas Station – Feb. 8 at 9 p.m.
    Located on SR 54, near Boyette Road in Wesley Chapel
  • Best Western Hotel – Feb. 8 at 10:30 p.m.
    Located near the Grove Shopping Center in Wesley Chapel
  • Metro PCS Store – Feb. 10 at 8 p.m.
    Located on Gall Blvd near Daughtery Road in Zephyrhills

Police released surveillance video associated with the Metro PCS robbery in Zephyrhills.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 18-005881.

If your tip leads to the identity and arrest of the man, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

