Ocala speed skater Joey Mantia places 8th in Men’s 1500m

Joey Mantia, AP photo

(WFLA) – Florida speed skater Joey Mantia placed 8th in the Men’s 1500 meter race on Tuesday morning.

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands won the gold medal. Nuis’ teammate Patrick Roest won the silver medal. Min-Seok Kim of Korea won the bronze medal. 35 speed skaters competed in the Men’s 1500 meter race. See the full race results here. 

Mantia was born in Ocala and has won 28 world championship titles.

Joey Mantia is one of five athletes from Florida who are competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

