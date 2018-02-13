Nazis, Stormy Daniels topics in Florida’s pornography bill

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Coral Springs, speaks against the parental trigger bill on the floor of the House of Representatives Thursday, April 4, 2013, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. House Bill 867: Parent Empowerment in Education, passed on a 68-51 vote. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A Democratic Florida lawmaker tried using Nazis, guns and porn star Stormy Daniels, among other topics, to try to thwart a proposed resolution recognizing pornography as a health risk.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz filed nine amendments to the resolution on Wednesday as it was heard in its final committee stop. Among them were amendments recognizing Nazis, various diseases, gun violence and Daniels as health risks.

Moskowitz called the resolution proposed by Republican Rep. Ross Spano a “waste of time” and said there are more important bills that are never heard by the Legislature.

Commerce Committee Chairman and Republican Rep. Jim Boyd didn’t let the amendments get heard, ruling they were unrelated to the resolution.

The resolution was approved 25-1. Spano said Moskowitz’ efforts were absurd and a mockery of the legislative process. Spano is running for attorney general.

