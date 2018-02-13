Musicians ‘shell shocked’ by murder in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Shock and disbelief. Those are the emotions felt by those who knew murder victim, Caroline Morton-Hicks, who was shot to death in cold blood. 

At the Gulfport Senior Center, members of the New Horizons Band practiced with one seat empty.

A rose marked the spot where trombonist Morton-Hicks would normally sit.

Fellow trombone player Chris Clement described her as easy-going, but serious about her music.

“I’m still shell-shocked. Ya know, it hasn’t really sunk in yet. Someone I’ve known well for five years and talked with every week is gone, totally unexpectedly,” he said.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, Pinellas Park police report Morton-Hicks got into an argument in the parking lot of the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, where she’d just finished practice with the orchestra.

She ran, but her killer followed, shooting her in the street.

“I just talked to her yesterday,” said John Borycens.

A New Horizons sax player, Borycens can still see Morton-Hicks smiling, laughing and making new friends.

“When I heard the news, it was like, it’s like, you compare it to a nightmare. When you have a dream and you wake up and it didn’t happen,” he said.

Originally from the United Kingdom, Caroline Morton-Hicks owned properties around town.

Her husband died a few years ago.

Pinellas Park police are looking for her killer.

