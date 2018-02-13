Michael Phelps and wife welcome new baby into world during Winter Olympics

(WFLA) – Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole welcomed their second son into the world during the Winter Olympic Games.

The parents welcomed the newest addition to the family on Monday, a baby boy named Beckett, according to a post on Phelps’ Instagram page.

“Magical moments yesterday… Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible!#familyof4now,” Phelps wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Congratulations to the family, including the Phelps oldest son, Boomer!