John Daly’s “trust-falls” keep Steve Langton on his toes

NBC Olympics.com Published:

John Daly doesn’t have trust issues. In fact, he’s probably too willing to count on his friend and U.S. bobsledder Steve Langton — Daly keeps filming himself testing Langton with a trust fall. And after many succesful runs, Langton couldn’t soften Daly’s crash: 

Daly is racing for a medal in the skeleton on Feb. 15 and 16. His trust-fall buddy Langton is on the U.S. bobsled team. The above fall wasn’t the first time Daly tested Langton. When you’re friends with Daly, you have to always be ready to support him … literally.

And once more with a filter for good measure: 

Daly will need to trust himself as he “falls” down the skeleton course — he’s expected to challenge for a medal. 

