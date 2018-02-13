Horse surprises owner at Pasco hospital to help recovery

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – There wasn’t a dry eye in the hospital when a patient got a huge surprise.

Christine Carbonneau, 58, has been battling a long illness and she has been trying to wean off a ventilator. She ‘s been a patient at Florida Hospital Connerton Long Term Acute Care Facility in Land O’ Lakes.

Since Christine seemed a little down, her longtime partner Gary arranged for her horse to visit her at the facility.

The staff at the facility made arrangements for Monday’s surprise, and was able to get Christine off the vent and outside so she could be eye to eye with her beloved horse, Ireland.

The staff said it was a very touching moment.

