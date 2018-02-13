Hockey’s 3 Stars from Day 4 at the Olympics

NBC Olympics staff will select three stars to spotlight special performers from each day’s competition.

First Star:

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, USA: The 28-year-old paced Team USA offensively against the Olympic Athletes from Russia, recording three points (two goals, one assist). Midway through the first period, Lamoureux-Davidson dished to Kacey Bellamy near the blue line, and her shot made it through a forest of bodies in front of the OAR net to give the U.S. the lead. The three-time Olympian scored her first goal of the game in the second: She laid off a pass in the slot to her twin sister, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, who skated to the outside and snapped a shot on net. A friendly rebound dropped to an alert Lamoureux-Davidson, and she tapped in to double Team USA’s lead.

On the ensuing faceoff, she pounced on a mixup between the OAR defensive pair to get a breakaway opportunity. A quick deke to her backhand was all she needed to beat the Russian goaltender. Six seconds separated the two scores, breaking the previous record set in 1960 by Swedish forward Carl Goran Oberg.

Second Star:

Nicole Hensley, USA: The 23-year-old goaltender made her tournament debut after Maddie Rooney started Team USA’s opening game between the pipes and opened her Olympic career with a shutout, saving all 13 shots she faced. Though she didn’t have much work to do in the later stages of the game as the U.S. pulled away, she kept the Olympic Athletes from Russia off the board to dash any thoughts of an upset even while holding a narrow advantage through half of the game.

Third Star:

Meghan Agosta, Canada: The MVP from the 2010 Games picked up a pair of points in Canada’s 4-1 win against Finland. Her goal opened the scoring just 35 seconds into the game, when Melodie Daoust sent a pass across the face of the net to find Agosta in the crease for an easy finish. The goal increased Agosta’s career Olympic tally to 16—two shy of tying compatriot Hayley Wickenheiser’s all-time record.

Oliver Jung contributed to this report