German shepherd puppy saved by Polk County firefighters

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A German shepherd puppy was saved by firefighters in Polk County Tuesday afternoon in the Inwood neighborhood.

Polk Fire Rescue crews were called to 205 Westwood Avenue Northwest around 2:09 p.m. for a fire.

Crews found a home that was about 50 percent involved and a neighboring home was in danger of the flames and heat.

During a search for victims in the second home, Capt. Clay Hamric, Engineer Chris Lowe and firefighter Ryan Reed found the puppy and saved it from the fire.

The home at 205 Westwood Ave. was destroyed by the time crews arrived, by firefighters were able to save the nearby home.

No one was home at the home or a nearby residence.

The cause of the fire is not known at the time. The State Fire Marshall’s Office will investigate.

The Red Cross has been notified to provide assistance to those living in the homes.

