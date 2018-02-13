5 Florida athletes competing in 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Five athletes from Florida are competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. One athlete is a member of the USA ice hockey team, the other four athletes are speed skaters.
Here are some interesting things to know about our Florida athletes, according to Team USA.org:
Brandon Maxwell
Brandon Maxwell is the goalie for the Team USA ice hockey team. Maxwell was born in Winter Park.
- Height: 6’
- DOB: 3/22/1991
- Hometown: Winter Park, FL
Personal: Most influential persons in his life are his parents. Life aspirations: Wants to stay with hockey in some capacity after he finishes playing. Hobby outside of hockey: Golf. Favorite childhood NHL team while growing up: Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils. American NHL player he loves to watch: Jonathan Quick. Best moment in playing career: Winning midget major championship with my dad as coach.
Follow Brandon on Social Media
Brittany Bowe
- Height: 5-7
- DOB: 2/24/1988
- Hometown: Ocala, Fla.
Personal: Played college basketball at Florida Atlantic University. Started speed skating in 2010 because she saw her friends from Inline who switched to ice and were competing in the 2010 Games. Enjoys going anywhere with water and sunshine. Was named an Academic All-American in college. Has 32 Inline World Championship medals. Most memorable speed skating moment: 2015 World Championships. Favorite quote: “Practice doesn’t make perfect, perfect makes perfect.” Favorite music: Electronic
Follow Brittany on Social Media
Erin Jackson
- DOB: 9/19/1992
- Birthplace: Ocala, Fla.
- College: University of Florida in Gainesville, FL
Personal: Began skating in 2003. Works at Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Team USA Contender Program. Graduated form Forest High School in Ocala. Participated in track and field in high school. Studied Materials Engineering at the University of Florida. Team USA Years: 2008 – 2010, 2012 – 2014. Competition highlights: 2014 Pan American Championships 500m Gold Medalist; 2014, Pan American Olympic Festival 500m Gold Medalist, 200m Silver Medalist. Skating goal, “I hope to win the ever-elusive senior gold medal.”
Follow Erin Jackson
Mia Manganello
- Height: 5-8
- DOB: 10/27/1989
- Hometown: Crestview, Fla.
Follow Mia Manganello on Social Media
Joey Mantia
- Height: 5’10
- DOB: 2/7/1986
- Birthplace: Ocala, Fla.
Follow Joey Mantia on Social Media
Florida athletes compete at 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
Florida athletes compete at 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang x
Latest Galleries
-
Best Images from the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics
-
Model Olympians: Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue
-
Model Olympian: Alex Deibold
-
Jessica Kooreman’s childhood photos
-
Model Olympians: USA Curling
-
Model Olympian: Mac Bohonnon
-
Model Olympian: Aja Evans
-
Model Olympian: Julia Mancuso
-
Model Olympian: Karen Chen
-
Karen Chen’s childhood photos
Check out more Olympic stories from PyeongChang. WFLA News Channel 8 Sports Anchor Annie Sabo is covering the Olympics and will be bringing you live reports from PyeongChang. Follow Annie Sabo on Facebook and Twitter.