HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – An explosion and fire destroyed a mobile home in Haines City on Tuesday.

The fire happened on Bradbury Road.

No one was home at the time, but animals were killed in the fire.

Polk County Fire Rescue fought the fire, with assistance from Haines City Fire Department.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the fire.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: