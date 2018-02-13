Eckerd to discuss foster care ‘accountability’ after failures uncovered by 8 On Your Side investigation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough Community Alliance is expected to discuss failures in the foster care system exposed by an 8 On Your Side investigation last week.

This week, DCF Secretary Mike Carroll announced he’s sending in a team of nine child welfare experts to find out why the system is failing foster kids it is supposed to protect.

Carroll also told 8 On Your Side there is an inspector general investigation underway as well as an abuse investigation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office related to the abandonment of foster kids by caseworkers.

Last week, Eckerd Connects – the lead agency hired by DCF to oversee foster care in Hillsborough – fired Youth and Family Alternatives, the sole provider of case managers for more than 1,700 foster kids in the county.

Our investigation uncovered foster kids spending day after day cramped into caseworkers’ cars in the parking lot of a Wawa gas station on Waters Avenue instead of attending school, receiving therapy or going to foster homes.

The Community Alliance – which includes all stakeholders in the child welfare system – is supposed to hear a presentation on “system of care accountability and support” from Lorita Shirley who runs the Eckerd program.

Shirley was in charge in 2016 when 8 On Your Side uncovered dozens of foster kids sleeping in offices and last year when we exposed repeated brawls and the beating of a caseworker in a foster care teen center, and now the Wawa debacle. In all three cases, Eckerd blamed and terminated the subcontractors it hired to provide those services.