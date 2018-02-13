Destination South Korea: Winter gear needed for PyeongChang beach walk

Aaron Nolan Published:

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Nexstar) – A walk along the PyeongChang beach is a bit cool this time of year but still popular during the Olympics.

It’s an unexpected beauty of a sunny weather scene in the middle of sub-freezing temperatures. It’s enough to draw the eye and the click of a camera from locals and tourists alike.

“I grew up going to Newport beach in California, so it’s really kind of a special moment to see the Pacific from the opposite end,” John Boone said.

Boone is visiting this fishing village in Korea from Seattle, while he takes in the surf and sand, he quickly finds several souvenirs.

“I was picking up some shells for my grandma, so I’ll bring her some shells from the other side of the ocean,” he said.

Also taking in the sights and sounds of a surprising sea is Mario Alegri from Peru

“Actually, I live on the beach in my hometown also, but it’s warm.”

For Alegri, his human nature was trumped by Mother Nature

“I want to go inside, but then I realize it’s impossible,” he said.

The largest Ocean in the world is providing awe and amazement with every chilly wave it churns.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s