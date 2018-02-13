Destination South Korea: Winter gear needed for PyeongChang beach walk

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Nexstar) – A walk along the PyeongChang beach is a bit cool this time of year but still popular during the Olympics.

It’s an unexpected beauty of a sunny weather scene in the middle of sub-freezing temperatures. It’s enough to draw the eye and the click of a camera from locals and tourists alike.

“I grew up going to Newport beach in California, so it’s really kind of a special moment to see the Pacific from the opposite end,” John Boone said.

Boone is visiting this fishing village in Korea from Seattle, while he takes in the surf and sand, he quickly finds several souvenirs.

“I was picking up some shells for my grandma, so I’ll bring her some shells from the other side of the ocean,” he said.

Also taking in the sights and sounds of a surprising sea is Mario Alegri from Peru

“Actually, I live on the beach in my hometown also, but it’s warm.”

For Alegri, his human nature was trumped by Mother Nature

“I want to go inside, but then I realize it’s impossible,” he said.

The largest Ocean in the world is providing awe and amazement with every chilly wave it churns.