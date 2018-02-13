Deputies investigating homicide after homeless man’s body found in Polk County orange grove

FT. MEADE, Fla. (WFLA) — The investigation into a body found in Polk County has now turned into a homicide investigation.

The body of 47-year-old Douglas John Bowling was discovered by a grove worker Monday afternoon in an orange grove just south of Ft. Meade. Deputies were called to the scene on Old Bowling Green Road around 2 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bowling was known to frequent the Winter Haven area. People who knew him told detectives he had been homeless.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide. An autopsy scheduled for Tuesday morning will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about Bowling or the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (863) 298-6200.

