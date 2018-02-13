Cirque du Soleil show returns to Tampa after 15 years

Published: Updated:
Costumes: Zaldy/ ©2017 Cirque du Soleil Inc.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cirque du Soleil’s VOLTA show is coming back to Tampa for the first time in 15 years.

VOLTA is a story about the freedom to choose and the thrill of blazing your own trail.

Inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of action sports, VOLTA features a number of thrilling disciplines including BMX, parkour, shape diving, roller skating, rope skipping and more.

Today, WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross will go behind the scenes to show how the artists prepare for their pig performance.

Be sure to tune in LIVE on Facebook around 1 p.m Tuesday.

Don’t miss VOLTA showing in Tampa from February 14 through March 18.

For more information, please click here.

