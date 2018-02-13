Cat found in Pasco neighborhood with arrow in its back

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – A Tampa animal rescue is caring for a cat who was found wandering in a Pasco County neighborhood with an arrow in its back.

The cat was seen in Zephyrhills several times last week before St. Francis Society Animal Rescue volunteers caught him on Thursday night.

A Facebook post by the rescue says someone who lived in the neighborhood pulled the arrow from the orange and white cat’s back, but did not take him to a veterinarian to get medical care.

It turns out the small cat, which has since been named Sir Robin, had multiple arrow wounds. He had an infected wound from the arrow, along with a wound on his ear and several infected teeth.

An emergency veterinarian treated his injuries and gave him painkillers and antibiotics.

“Sir Robin is resting and eating well but is obviously in pain and is unsure yet if he is finally safe,” said St. Francis Society Animal Rescue on Facebook.

Sir Robin is expected to fully recover. A fundraiser has been set up to help with medical costs.

The rescue has filed a report with Pasco County Animal Services, which it says has opened an investigation.

