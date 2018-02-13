Cadbury looking to hire ‘chocolate and cocoa beverage’ taster

READING, England (WFLA) – For those still searching for their Wonka golden ticket, the perfect job has just become available.

Mondelez International, the maker of favorites including Oreo, Cadbury, Nabisco, and Milka chocolates, is seeking multiple “chocolate and cocoa beverage tasters” to join their team.

Dream job alert! We're looking for 4 (yes 4!) chocolate connoisseurs to join our Reading Science Centre research team part-time. Chocoholics can find out more here: https://t.co/hwdjqm0iNn Good luck! pic.twitter.com/OTdmsrNu6a — Cadbury UK (@CadburyUK) February 9, 2018

“Are you looking for a permanent part-time role? Do you have an interest in food? Would you like to be a part of shaping the development of new products, for brands such as Cadbury and Milka? Then this could be the role for you!” reads the online job description.

Job requirements include “a passion for confectionery and taste buds for detection,” “eagerness to try new and inventive products,” and “honesty and objectivity when it comes to giving an opinion.”

If you’re new to the chocolate tasting world don’t sweat it. The best part is there is no prior experience required.

Unfortunately, the job posting is for the UK location but if you’re up for a move across the sea, this could be your dream come true.

Want to apply for this sweet opportunity? Click here now!

