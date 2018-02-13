Cadbury looking to hire ‘chocolate and cocoa beverage’ taster

By Published: Updated:
BRISTOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 19: In this photograph illustration a woman eats a chunk of chocolate from a bar of Cadbury's Dairy Milk chocolate on January 19, 2010 in Bristol, England. The US food giant Kraft has today agreed a takeover of Dairy Milk maker Cadbury in a deal worth 11 billion GBP, however many Cadbury workers remained concerned over the longterm future of their jobs. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

READING, England (WFLA) – For those still searching for their Wonka golden ticket, the perfect job has just become available.

Mondelez International, the maker of favorites including Oreo, Cadbury, Nabisco, and Milka chocolates, is seeking multiple “chocolate and cocoa beverage tasters” to join their team.

“Are you looking for a permanent part-time role? Do you have an interest in food? Would you like to be a part of shaping the development of new products, for brands such as Cadbury and Milka? Then this could be the role for you!” reads the online job description.

Job requirements include “a passion for confectionery and taste buds for detection,” “eagerness to try new and inventive products,” and “honesty and objectivity when it comes to giving an opinion.”

If you’re new to the chocolate tasting world don’t sweat it. The best part is there is no prior experience required.

Unfortunately, the job posting is for the UK location but if you’re up for a move across the sea, this could be your dream come true.

Want to apply for this sweet opportunity? Click here now!

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s