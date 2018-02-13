Brooksville woman arrested for shooting at boyfriend who was trying to sell her mother weed

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – It is a story straight from the files of, “you can’t make this stuff up, not even if you tried.”

According to Brooksvile police, a mother-daughter duo were caught fighting over weed in one wild case.

How exactly did this happen?

Police say it’s all in the DNA.

Detectives tell us the mom planned to purchase marijuana from her daughter, Jennifer Snell’s, boyfriend, and when the daughter found out, the drama began.

Investigators maintain that Snell got a Glock and emptied six shots into her boyfriend’s bumper.

Snell is now behind bars for her bad behavior, police say.

Snell demanded her boyfriend stop selling marijuana to her mother, and when he didn’t, that’s when shots were fired.

It’s all caught on surveillance camera at a 24-hour Brooksville Walmart, connected by a parking lot to a gas station.

“The video was fantastic, like watching a movie,” Police Chief George Turner told News Channel 8.

After all the gunfire, the boyfriend and his buddies got away without a scratch.

Detectives tell us Snell’s mom chickened out at the last minute, turning down the deal to buy the weed.

Snell had a spotless record before this incident.

She is now facing multiple felony charges.

“The technology, the surveillance they have these days is fantastic. That video helped us solve this case,” said Chief Turner.

After four decades of being in law enforcement all over the country, is the chief shocked by something this bizarre as a mother-daughter duo, involved with the dealer to allegedly buy weed?

“No, it’s Florida,” he said. “I’m just glad they didn’t hurt anyone else. Those bullets could have hit a grandmother, a child and killed someone in that parking lot.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: