Brazil’s world famous carnival in full swing

RIO DE JANEIRO (WFLA/CNN) – What some call “The Greatest Show on Earth” is in full swing in Rio de Janeiro.

The city’s famous carnival attracts approximately one million people from all over the globe.

The celebration is well underway, with floats, costumes and thousands of dancing people.

The carnival includes a competition among Rio’s samba schools.

Crowds filled “sambodromo,” an arena built just for this purpose, to watch each samba school compete.

Each school has 80 minutes to put on a show that’s judged in separate categories.

The best is picked by 40 people who judge on costumes, music and overall theme.