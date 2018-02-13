American Chopper Returns

Paul Teutul and his son Paul Jr. create some of the world’s most original custom motorcycles — Paul Sr. operates Orange County Choppers, and Junior leads his staff at Paul Jr. Designs. Both shops are located a stone’s throw from each other in Orange County, N.Y., but sometimes it seems as if father and son are worlds apart. They were business partners at OCC until a family feud that included a lawsuit led to their separation, both personally and professionally. This reality series follows the hot-headed Teutuls as they strive to remain on speaking terms while their shops compete to outdo each other in the designing and building of custom bikes.

