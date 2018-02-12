What’s Going Around: Doctors starting to see kids who’ve had the flu twice

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 has told you that you can get the flu twice, and guess what? That’s what Tampa Bay area pediatricians are dealing with now.

“We are starting to see kids who now have had two flu episodes in this season. Just because you’ve had the flu once, that only means you’ve had one strain,” says Megan Ford, Medical Director with After Hours Pediatrics.

Dr. Rachel Ray in Lakeland is also seeing repeat flu victims, and a lot of them! Other than that, she says she has also treated several patients in the last few days with walking pneumonia.

In Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, Dr. Lou Romig says pink eye is making the rounds. It’s very contagious and is treated with antibiotic eye drops. Children who contract it need to make sure to wash their hands constantly. Even though it’s February, Dr. Romig is seeing a lot of allergy cases, too, as we begin to slowly transition into Spring.

Also in Pinellas and Hillsborough, croup is going around. Croup is most often caused by a strain of parainfluenza virus and typified by the classic barking (dog-like or seal-like cough) with a sudden onset at night. Dr. Romig is seeing occasional cases, but no upward trend at this time.

In Pasco and Manatee counties, strep throat and flu continue to make the rounds.

Doctors in each Tampa Bay area county tell 8 On Your Side that they are seeing some cases of Adenovirus infections. Adenovirus can cause any combination of the following symptoms: fever, headache, runny/stuffy nose, cough, sore throat, conjunctivitis, pink eye, vomiting, diarrhea, rash. This can look very flu-like and may be the cause of some of the visits that many doctors are seeing now. Tamiflu is not prescribed for Adenovirus.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-