Wedding dress returned 32 years after dry cleaner mix-up

By Published:

WILLOWICK, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has been reunited with her wedding dress 32 years after a dry cleaner mix-up.

Ame Bartlebaugh says she went looking for her mother’s wedding dress at her grandmother’s house in Willowick on Feb. 4. The 25-year-old is getting married in December 2019.

Bartlebaugh opened the box expecting a simple, sleeveless dress. She instead found a lacy, tiered dress. The wrong dress had been in her grandmother’s attic since it left a now-defunct dry cleaner in 1985.

Bartlebaugh posted about the mix-up on Facebook, and 24 hours later she got a response.

Michelle Havrilla received her dress Monday for the first time since her own wedding in 1985. She says she’s still in shock.

Bartlebaugh says she is hopeful social media will help her find her mom’s dress.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s