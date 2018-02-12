Twitter goes wild after Mirai Nagasu lands triple axel, makes history

By Published: Updated:
Credit: GETTY IMAGES - AMIN MOHAMMAD JAMALI

(WLFA) — Figure skater Mirai Nagasu became the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel in the Winter Olympics.

Coined as one of the most difficult moves, the triple axel is a forward take-off jump with three and a half rotations.

It was first nailed by Tonya Harding in 1991 at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, making her the first American woman to land it in a competition.

But Nagasu did not disappoint with her execution of the extremely tough jump Sunday night during the Winter Olympics.

Nagasu landed a season-best score of 137.53 and not-so-casually made history.

Needless to say, folks online were pretty excited for the champion.

By the end of the night, Mirai Nagasu was the second-highest trending topic in the world.

Iconic figure skater, Kristi Yamaguchi even called the new skating queen her hero.

Even Wikipedia users were quick to update her bio to include her historic accomplishment.

Huge congrats to Mirai Nagasu! We can’t wait to see what moves she pulls out next.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s