Twitter goes wild after Mirai Nagasu lands triple axel, makes history

(WLFA) — Figure skater Mirai Nagasu became the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel in the Winter Olympics.

Coined as one of the most difficult moves, the triple axel is a forward take-off jump with three and a half rotations.

"HOLY COW!" You just witnessed a historic triple axel from Mirai Nagasu. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/jCMTb4LtXv — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

It was first nailed by Tonya Harding in 1991 at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, making her the first American woman to land it in a competition.

But Nagasu did not disappoint with her execution of the extremely tough jump Sunday night during the Winter Olympics.

Nagasu landed a season-best score of 137.53 and not-so-casually made history.

Needless to say, folks online were pretty excited for the champion.

By the end of the night, Mirai Nagasu was the second-highest trending topic in the world.

That was a sloppy cry kind of skate! I’m standing in my living room! @mirai_nagasu What a TRIUMPH ❤️ #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/mUqNFLHFyA — Meryl Davis (@Meryl_Davis) February 12, 2018

Iconic figure skater, Kristi Yamaguchi even called the new skating queen her hero.

Even Wikipedia users were quick to update her bio to include her historic accomplishment.

Huge congrats to Mirai Nagasu! We can’t wait to see what moves she pulls out next.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD