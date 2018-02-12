Trump’s daughter-in-law taken to hospital following suspicious letter sent to apartment

By Published:
Donal Trump Jr., wife Vanessa Trump, and their children Donald Trump III, left, and Kai Trump, right, walk out together after attending church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

NEW YORK CITY (WFLA) — President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law was hospitalized Monday after a suspicious letter was sent to her apartment, NBC News reports.

According to NBC News, Donald Trump Jr.’s wife Vanessa was taken to a Manhattan hospital as a precaution.

Senior law enforcement and city officials tell NBC News the letter, addressed to Donald Trump Jr., contained an unidentified substance.

After the letter was opened, authorities say three people at the home were taken to a nearby hospital “strictly as a precaution.”

NBC News reports there is no indication the substance in the letter was a hazardous material or a biological agent.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s