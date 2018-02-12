Trump’s daughter-in-law taken to hospital following suspicious letter sent to apartment

NEW YORK CITY (WFLA) — President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law was hospitalized Monday after a suspicious letter was sent to her apartment, NBC News reports.

According to NBC News, Donald Trump Jr.’s wife Vanessa was taken to a Manhattan hospital as a precaution.

Senior law enforcement and city officials tell NBC News the letter, addressed to Donald Trump Jr., contained an unidentified substance.

After the letter was opened, authorities say three people at the home were taken to a nearby hospital “strictly as a precaution.”

NBC News reports there is no indication the substance in the letter was a hazardous material or a biological agent.