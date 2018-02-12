Tampa woman surprises husband with epic pregnancy announcement on plane

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man found out he’s going to be a dad right before taking off from Tampa International Airport.

Audrey Rose and her husband David live in South Tampa. Audrey says she found out she was pregnant the day before she and her husband were to board a flight from Tampa to Chicago.

Audrey says she woke up early the day of their flight to take another pregnancy test, just to be sure.

“Sure enough, 4 a.m. and two positive tests later, I knew it was a ‘go,'” she said.

Audrey scribbled a note to flight staff as David was getting coffee and boarded the plane behind him to secretly give a flight attendant her note.

She said she was nervous after the flight attendant gave her a thumbs up, but David was on his iPad and didn’t seem to notice she was acting differently.

The pilot shared their exciting news over the intercom and the video tells the rest.

“Needless to say, it was an amazing moment that we both will never forget!” Audrey said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: