Suspected poacher mauled to death, eaten by lions

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (WCMH) – Police in South Africa believe a man who was mauled and eaten by a pack of lions may have been a poacher.

The man was found Friday in a private nature preserve outside Kruger National Park, Eyewitness News reported.

The body was found half-eaten by the lions, according to Sowetan Live.

The body was originally identified as a 47-year-old tractor driver, but authorities later said they don’t know the identity of the person who died. The tractor driver was later found alive.

A rifle and ammunition were found next to the body, leading authorities to believe the man was a poacher.